Atletico Madrid determined to sell €70m arrival in January

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Atletico Madrid are looking to sign a new central midfielder in January – this is despite the arrival of Conor Gallagher during the summer, as well as the increased prominence of Pablo Barrios. The reason for this? Thomas Lemar will soon need to be replaced.

Lemar has struggled for prominence at Atleti since suffering a serious injury at the start of the 2023-24 season. Last month, he made his long-awaited return to action, although he is unlikely to see many minutes before the winter transfer window opens.

When that comes, ED say that Atleti will push to find a new club for Lemar, who originally joined Los Colchoneros in 2018 for a reported fee of €70m. A loan is more likely than a permanent sale, but given his wages, any departure will do during the winter.

Lemar’s time at Atletico Madrid has been massively underwhelming, and it’s almost certain to come to an end in 2025. It remains to be seen whether he’s on his way out in January.