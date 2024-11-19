Aston Villa interested in La Liga defender with €25m release clause

Aston Villa have regularly looked to the La Liga market during Unai Emery’s tenure, and it is expected that they will do so again in 2025. Notably, they are after a new central defender, and after recently being linked with Real Betis’ Diego Llorente, they have now turned their attention to another target.

As reported by Superdeporte, Aston Villa have registered their interest in Enzo Boyomo. The 23-year-old Cameroonian international has impressed for Osasuna since joining from fellow La Liga side Real Valladolid during the summer.

Boyomo has a €25m release clause, although it is possible that Osasuna would sell for below this valuation. Los Rojillos are aware that clubs, especially those in the Premier League, have the financial muscle that they cannot compete with.

It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa come calling for Boyomo in 2024, but if so, there’s no doubt that he is more than capable of competing in the Premier League. Regardless, Osasuna will hope to keep him at El Sadar.