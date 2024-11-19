Arsenal eyeing up repeat of Martin Odegaard case as Real Madrid star is wanted on loan

In 2015, Real Madrid beat out several of Europe’s elite to the signing of Martin Odegaard, who joined as a 16-year-old. Despite lots of promise, he failed to make an impact on the first team, he was loaned out on numerous occasions – including to Arsenal, who ended up picking him up on a permanent basis.

It was in 2021 that Arsenal acquired the services of Odegaard, and four years later, they are hoping to repeat the trick with another highly-rated Real Madrid star: Arda Guler. According to Sport, a loan deal is wanted by the Premier League side, who believe that they can get the teenager’s ailing career back on track.

Guler has struggled for prominence and minutes since joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2023, and a loan move in January could be beneficial – although it could also be a risk considering the club’s injury record. However, they would surely not consider a permanent deal at this stage, which would be bad news for Arsenal.