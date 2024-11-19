Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni casts doubt on La Finalissima clash with Spain

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has declared that he does not believe the ‘Finalissima‘ competition will be revived next year, after just one edition. The Albiceleste are due to face Spain in the showcase event, but it does not look as if it will happen.

The game which sees the Copa America winners face off against the European Championship winners had not been played for some time, until 2022, when Italy went up against Argentina. La Roja were set to face Lionel Messi’s side next year, but Scaloni feels there is simply not enough time.

Spain's win over Switzerland means #LaRoja have won 12 of their 13 competitive games in 2024. pic.twitter.com/EvkTghDCn1 — Football España (@footballespana_) November 19, 2024

“The Finalissima next year is not easy, because Spain is playing for World Cup qualification. Because of all the calendar there is, I don’t see it. We’ll see. We come in to the game [against Peru] with the feeling that we have been together a lot, when before we saw little of them. If you add to that the matches of their clubs, which have not had a break… It is a topic that is being talked about a lot. Since June we have played a lot,” he told Diario AS.

The game was originally organised by FIFA, and saw Argentina run out 3-0 winners over the Italian side, but it looks as if it might be a FIFA competition that shuts the event down. The FIFA Club World Cup, the revamped edition containing 32 club teams from across the globe, is due to run from the 14th of June to the 14th of July, squeezing the already packed football calendar.