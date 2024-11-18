Top forward out of contract in 2025 – “Barcelona have always been my team”

Lille and Canada forward Jonathan David has become one of the most watched in Europe by the top clubs on the continent. Out of contract next summer, David has decided against signing a new deal, and will be available to sign on a free.

At 24 years of age, a goalscorer on the up, he is a rare opportunity on the market, and has no shortage of suitors. Barcelona are monitoring David, although likely as a rotational option rather than a first choice striker. Atletico Madrid had also been following, but their interest has waned in the face of the competition. David is expected to have offers from the Premier League, but Juventus and AC Milan have also been in contact with his agent.

David has told The Athletic that he is a Barcelona fan though, which will boost their chances of signing him, as recounted by Sport.

“[Barca] was always the team I supported growing up. When you grow up supporting a team, it’s a dream to play for them,” he noted.ç

Barcelona have been linked to David in recent weeks, with Sporting Director Deco hoping to bring in extra help up front to lighten the load on an ageing Robert Lewandowski. The Catalan giants are unlikely to be able to guarantee him a starting role though, which might make negotiations a little more tricky, as they will not try to tip the balance with money in all likelihood.