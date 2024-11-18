Real Madrid to do battle with Barcelona for 18-year-old Spanish winger

Real Madrid and Barcelona are engaged in a constant arms race for the best talent in Spanish football, and it looks like Malaga will be the unfortunate ones caught in the middle of it. Their teen starlet Antonio Cordero has shown no signs of slowing his development following the jump to Segunda, and is out of contract next summer.

‘Antonito’, who recently turned 18, changed agents this summer and is now represented by agent Pini Zahavi. The Blaugrana interest in Cordero, combined with Zahavi’s ties to Barcelona, have made them favourites for his signature, having rejected several Malaga offers to extend his deal. They will try to sign him on a free next year.

According to Marca, Cordero is least likely to stay at Malaga, as Real Madrid also look to sign him. With 3 goals and 3 assists in 12 Segunda appearances, Los Blancos have also taken notice, and are waiting for the right moment to make their move. They are aware they start with a disadvantage, but will make an offer for him.

Cordero is the jewel of the Malaga academy, and has already been whistled by fans at La Rosaleda, due to his contract situation. Los Boquerones won promotion last season via the playoffs, following a stoppage time goal in extra time from Cordero, which had initially won him a place in all Malaguense hearts.