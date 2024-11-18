Barcelona Real Madrid

Real Madrid and Barcelona target sets deadline for contract decision

Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah has a number of suitors, but all of them will have to be patient, as the 28-year-old makes up his mind on his next move. The Germany international will not take his decision for at least six months more.

Information emerging from MD, which they say comes from sources close to the player, claims that Tah will not make his decision until January, and will wait until the transfer window is open. He does intend to make the decision before the end of it though, with February the latest that a call is expected.

Tah is not predicted to leave during the winter transfer window though, with his contract up at the end of the season, and the ability to sign with any side on a free. Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all chasing his signature, although reports in England say that Chelsea have opened talks with him too.

