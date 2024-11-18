Premier League manager preferred candidate for Atletico Madrid owner to replace Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid are a long way from separating with Diego Simeone as things stand, but they have started to wonder what life would look like without the Argentine at the helm for just the second time in 13 years. There are names on the table that have caught the eye of those in charge at the Metropolitano.

According to Relevo, Director of Football Carlos Bucero, who appears to be diluting the influence of Simeone, is a fan of West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui, and Spain coach Luis de la Fuente. The pair were both represented by Bucero in the past, and certainly have strong track records.

🚨🔴⚪️ Atletico Madrid has reached 60,573 season ticket holders, setting a new record for the club. The total number of socios has also surpassed 143,000. Currently, there is a waiting list of 2,500 people looking to become season ticket holders. [@diarioas via @la_colchoneria] pic.twitter.com/juirlP0bxE — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 18, 2024

Meanwhile Jurgen Klopp is also appreciated, despite his retirement from coaching, and Mauricio Pochettino has been held in high regard in the past. Atletico B manager Fernando Torres is a club legend, and also has plenty of support within the club, after impressing with the under-19s side. The manager that is most appreciated by Chief Shareholder Miguel Angel Gil Marin is Aston Villa’s Unai Emery, who has done a fine job in the Midlands. It is noted that it would be tough to extract him from Villa Park, but it could be a possibility down the line.

Several steps would need to happen in order for Simeone to depart Atletico, not least him agreeing to do so, but it will be a tough job to replace a man who has become the face of the club over the past decade. If Simeone is replaced, Atletico will need a strong personality in order to handle that shift and the pressure that will no doubt come off the back of it.