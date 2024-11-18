Pedri gives update on contract talks with Barcelona and reveals key to improved fitness

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has confirmed that contract talks are progressing smoothly with the Catalan giants. Set to face Switzerland with Spain in his native Tenerife, he also spoke on his improved fitness this season, after a series of injuries have inhibited him over recent years.

The Canary Islander has played every game for Barcelona this season, starting 15 of their 17 encounters, evidence of his rude health. For La Roja he has seen more rest of late, playing just once from the start in October, and coming off the bench for Luis de la Fuente on four other occasions.

“Physically I feel good. I have consistency, which makes me enjoy football. It’s a great start to the season and I hope it will continue for a long time.”

“Both in the national team and in Barca I feel comfortable. It is positional football. It [his injury issues] was given more air time perhaps because I was playing in important tournaments [for Spain] and at FC Barcelona I didn’t have that continuity.”

Pedri explained that he feels he has found a fitness routine that suits him though.

“I’m working out my body, when you relapse, you look for solutions until you find the key. I have found what suits me well and I have the continuity that I like,” he told Sport.

Meanwhile he is currently in talks with Barcelona over a new deal, with his current contract up in 2026.

“I’m very calm, my agents are handling it, I haven’t had any news, everything is going well.”

Sporting Director Deco has made Pedri their top priority in terms of handing out new contracts this season, with a long list of big names to extend. Certainly his return to fitness and form have made it clear just how key he is for the Blaugrana, and how differential he can be when he is at 100%.