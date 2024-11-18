Manchester City to have clarity on Pep Guardiola decision before the end of 2024

Manchester City will be going through a period of change next summer, with the exit of Sporting Director Txiki Begiristain and the arrival of Hugo Viana. The big question is whether it will be an earth-shaking shift, with the exit of Pep Guardiola still on the table.

Now in his ninth season at the helm at the Etihad, Guardiola’s contract is up next summer, and there is still no clarity on what he will decide to do, having won it all with City. However Relevo say that City expect to know what his decision will be by Boxing Day, the 26th of December. They and Viana are hoping to gain some clarity in order to plan the coming season, with Ilkay Gundogan out of contract, and major deals such as Bernardo Silva, John Stones, Ederson or Kyle Walker to be discussed.

Guardiola has stayed at City longer than anyone could have expected, and they have moulded the club to his needs and desires over the last decade. On the one hand, he has nothing left to achieve with City, but on the other, he is unlikely to find a better setup in which to do his work. It has been suggested he could take over a national team, although the England job has now been filled by Thomas Tuchel.