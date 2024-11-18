Jose Mourinho decides against pursuing Barcelona forward in January transfer market

Barcelona’s Ansu Fati is once again on the road to recovery, a journey too well traveled for the 22-year-old striker. There is uncertainty over his future, but where before it looked as if he might leave during the January transfer market in search of minutes, now that looks much less certain.

Fati is not expected to return before 2025 from his most recent hamstring injury, suffered last week in training. Sevilla still appear to be interested in repatriating him, but Fenerbahce are no longer looking to sign him. Since Jose Mourinho arrived in Istanbul, Fati has been linked to the Turkish giants, but Marca say that he has decided Fati is no longer an option. The issue is not so much his injury record, but his poor performances when he has been on the pitch.

To prepare for his return, Ronald Araújo has been actively participating in video sessions focused on Hansi Flick's defensive system, particularly mastering the offside trap. Flick views Araújo as a vital piece, but the defender will need to reclaim his spot in a backline.… pic.twitter.com/yulfYjC5E7 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 18, 2024

Very much an afterthought for Hansi Flick this season, Fati is one of the few Barcelona players who have struggled for rhythm this season. A foot injury kept him out of action until September, and set him back behind his teammates, but since he has appeared 7 times for a total of just 158 minutes. During those appearances he has failed to get on the scoresheet or assist.