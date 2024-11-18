Dutch legend tells Frenkie de Jong to rejoin Ajax

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has been advised to leave the club in 2025.

De Jong has finally battled his way back to full fitness after a miserable series of injury setbacks which looked to be bringing his La Blaugrana career to an end.

The former Ajax playmaker has been eased back into club action in recent weeks, alongside a recall to the La Oranje squad, for November’s two UEFA Nations League games.

He started a first Dutch game for 14 months in the midweek win over Hungary but his future remains unclear.

Marco van Basten has called for the focus on De Jong to be reduced to allow the 27-year-old to return to peak level at his own pace.

However, another Dutch legend has gone one step further, with former Real Madrid star Rafael van der Vaart claiming he would be best served by a shock return to Ajax, if Barcelona facilitate a sale in the coming months.

“He had a great game v Hungary, but he can, and must be do better. He’s achieved a lot, but now he has to stay fit”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“He’s a fantastic player who will benefit the Dutch team greatly. If it were up to me, I’d tell him to go home (to Ajax). He doesn’t need any more trips.”

De Jong is expected to retain his starting spot for the Netherlands final game of 2024 as they take on Bosnia & Herzegovina on November 19.