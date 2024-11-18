Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong sent home from Netherlands duty

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was back in action for the Netherlands on Saturday for the first time in a year, having missed a number of call-ups due to injury. He admitted that he was still suffering at times from his physical problems though, and has been left out by Ronald Koeman for their second game of the international break.

De Jong played 68 minutes in their 4-0 win over Hungary in Amsterdam before being replaced by Teun Koopmeiners. Koeman has decided to rest both de Jong and Virgil van Dijk for their second Nations League game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, releasing both from international duty. As reported by MD, De Jong is set to return early to Barcelona with a week’s rest before they take on Celta Vigo at Balaidos.

The 27-year-old has had a rough year at Barcelona, and looks as if he might struggle to recover his starting spot, with Pedri and Marc Casado playing well ahead of him. All the same, it might benefit him not to be returned directly to the starting line-up every week, given his ankle injury has kept him out for five months, and has suffered multiple relapses.