Barcelona unlikely to sign Robert Lewandowski successor in near future – contract extension on table

Recently there has been talk that Barcelona are considering moving sooner rather than later to sign a top forward, in the knowledge that Robert Lewandowski will be 37 going into next season. However that possibility is remote currently.

That is according to Sport, who say that Lewandowski has no intention of going anywhere any time soon. A fourth year of his contract hinges on the Polish striker playing 50% of Barcelona’s games this season, a figure he is expected to reach. However the veteran is keen to continue even beyond his contract, and wants to extend his deal until 2027, when he will be 38 at the end of that season.

International watch: Pau Cubarsí, Marc Casadó and Pedri González start for Spain in their Nations League game with Switzerland. Dani Olmo is on the bench. Kick off in 80 minutes. @SEFutbol pic.twitter.com/YDlTOCQ9rV — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 18, 2024

Despite the debate over whether they should anticipate the arrival of a top forward, Barcelona are on board with this idea. They believe it would be too tricky to accommodate two top forwards, such as Lewandowski and Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP, and one would end up on the bench. The longer Lewandowski goes, provided he keeps up the figures he is currently managing, the better for Barcelona: they want more time to put together the finances to pursue a top nine.

The idea of Erling Haaland is currently a distant dream, and Gyokeres is relatively cheap for a top forward, something they cannot bank on every year. Sporting Director Deco is reportedly still keen on adding help for Lewandowski though, and the signing of Jonathan David would be a different matter.