Barcelona resigned to losing out on Hansi Flick request next summer

Barcelona are looking to improve at the full-back position next summer, with only Alejandro Balde and the reconverted Jules Kounde as options with much experience in those areas this season. They will have to look at their second choices for the left-back spot though.

Despite a strong relationship with Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, Sport say that Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies still prefers Real Madrid over the Catalan giants. Los Blancos have been in talks with Davies for some time, and while Bayern Munich are also doing their best to keep him, Barcelona believe they will lose out on Davies. The 24-year-old was wanted by Flick, and German coach had hoped to sign him.

If there are no setbacks, Pablo Gavi could be in the starting XI before the end of the year. @fansjavimiguel pic.twitter.com/yqeFkgWbf8 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 18, 2024

This will be encouraging news for Real Madrid, who are expected to succeed in his signing next summer. The Canadian can sign a precontract with Real Madrid in just six weeks’ time as a free agent. Davies has been a long-time target for Real Madrid, who began making their interest known two years ago.