Barcelona keeping track of breakout La Liga star who they moved for last summer

Portuguese youngster Dario Essugo has been one of the breakout stars of the young La Liga campaign, arriving at Las Palmas on loan from Sporting CP this summer. The 19-year-old has caught the attention of a number of big clubs, but it appears he was already on Barcelona’s radar.

As per ED, via Sport, Essugo was the subject of talks between Barcelona and his parent club over a loan deal, but the move fell apart as the Blaugrana were keen to include a buy option. That was a red line for the Portuguese giants, and they decided to send him to Las Palmas instead, where the teenager has been excelling in a struggling side.

The same report goes on to say that Barcelona could move for him again next summer, although the need to move for a midfielder has decreased after the progress of Marc Casado. Real Madrid have also set their scouts off to monitor Essugo’s progress. Sporting have him under contract until 2027, with a €60m release clause.

Las Palmas will be hoping to keep Essugo’s mind on the task, as they continue to battle their way out of the relegation fight. Certainly Sporting CP will be wondering if his release clause might converge with his value on the market this summer though, if continues to impress.