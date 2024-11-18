Barcelona concerned by performance of B side following slide down table

Barcelona have successfully turned to a number of their youngsters from the Barca Atletic side last season, which ultimately is the goal of their affiliate, but results this season are starting to cause concern. During their two seasons under Rafael Marquez, Barca Atletic were fighting for promotion, but Albert Sanchez, his replacement, is yet to have the same success.

A 2-1 defeat to Amorebieta, who are second-bottom, on Sunday saw Atletic drop to 16th, just one spot outside the relegation zone. So far they have managed just two victories and 17 goals in their 13 games this season. According to MD, there is concern over the performances, and while there is no desire to sack Sanchez, the run of form will need addressing sooner rather than later.

Atletic were on a run of seven straight draws before their loss, and it is mentioned that under-19 coach Juliano Belletti now has his UEFA A licence, which allows him to take charge of Barca Atletic were he needed. One aspect that should buy him more time are the mitigating actors: injuries to key players, absences for internationals and the use of Marc Casado, Marc Bernal, Pau Victor, Sergi Dominguez and Gerard Martin in the first team.

Barcelona have certainly dipped deep into their reserves of young talent in the last two seasons, and it is no surprise that Barca Atletic are looking a little thinner of late. The likes of Lamine Yamal, Bernal and Cubarsi would in theory have been the pillars of that side in Barcelona’s projections as recently as the start of last season.