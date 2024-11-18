Barcelona and Real Madrid monitoring Bayern Munich midfielder

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has been a fixture for the Bavarian giants until last season, and while he has returned to a key role under Vincent Kompany, his future remains less certain. Real Madrid and Barcelona are keeping a close eye on his situation.

Kimmich is another player that is out of contract next summer, and while contract talks are ongoing between himself and Bayern, but there is still frustration from the veteran Germany international of the lack of appreciation he feels. Equally, he is not keen to take a salary cut to the €20m gross he earns per year, while Bayern Sporting Director Max Eberl wants to bring down the wage bill.

🚨🆕 Discussions about Joshua #Kimmich’s future at FC Bayern are ongoing, with the club remaining his primary point of contact. However, a lack of appreciation until last summer has been a significant point of criticism from Kimmich. Max Eberl still aims to reduce the squad’s… pic.twitter.com/mBjSTVWol6 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 18, 2024

According to SkySports DE reporter Florian Plettenberg, if Kimmich were to leave, then a move to the Premier League or La Liga would be his most likely destinations. Barcelona and Real Madrid are supposedly both monitoring his situation.

Barcelona are yet to make progress with Frenkie de Jong’s contract discussions, and may be on the hunt for a replacement, but otherwise are strong in the middle of the pitch currently. Other reports in Spain have claimed that Real Madrid are not thinking about bringing Kimmich in, but they are coming round to the idea of bringing in a tempo-setting midfielder next summer.