Arsenal pursuing former Celta Vigo and Real Madrid guru as Edu replacement

Paris Saint-Germain Sporting Director Luis Campos has long been involved at the top end of football recruitment, and now Arsenal are looking to poach the Portuguese transfer guru. The Gunners are on the hunt for a successor to their Sporting Director Edu Gaspar, after his impending exit was announced.

According to SkySports and confirmed by Diario AS, Arsenal are in contact with Campos over the job. Paris Saint-Germain recently opened renewal talks with Campos, but are yet to make advances, and this will only increase the uncertainty at the Parc des Princes.

Campos was until last season an advisor for Celta Vigo, during a mixed period at the Galician side, where he received no shortage of criticism. Meanwhile he made it big over a decade ago in Spanish football, as a chief scout for Real Madrid. Real Sociedad Sporting Director Roberto Olabe, who has also announced his exit at the end of the season, has also been linked to the role at the Emirates.