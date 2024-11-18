AC Milan contact Real Madrid about underused forward

MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 25: Brahim Diaz of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 25, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have struggled to make things click going forward this season, with Carlo Ancelotti trying a number of shapes and formations. What he has done much less of is trying out varying the personnel, leaving Arda Guler, Endrick Felipe and even Brahim Diaz without much game time.

According to GdS (via Sport), AC Milan have contacted Real Madrid to find out whether they would be open to allowing him to leave on loan. That could be in the summer, but the Rossoneri would prefer it to be now. They do not mention their response, but it is noted that Brahim is content with his role at the Santiago Bernabeu, depite receiving less game time than he might elsewhere. He understands that opportunities come at a premium given the players ahead of him.

Brahim was key to Real Madrid’s success last year, helping to sustain their form during an injury to Vinicius Junior. He himself was out for a month earlier this season, and has just two starts this season. In his 9 appearances and 254 minutes, he does have a goal and two assists though, a sign that he still remains useful to Carlo Ancelotti.