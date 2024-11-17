Veteran defender to leave Atletico Madrid next summer

Atletico Madrid desperately needed central defensive additions during the summer, and they managed to secure the services of Robin Le Normand and Clement Lenglet. Despite this, the position is undoubtedly need to be addressed again in 2025.

Lenglet is only on loan from Barcelona, so a replacement for him (or signing him permanently) will need to be sought. On top of this, a successor to Axel Witsel will also be required as Relevo have reported that the 35-year-old will almost certainly be leaving Los Colchoneros at the end of the season.

🚨🇧🇪 It is unlikely that Axel Witsel will continue at Atlético Madrid next season. The club’s policy is to focus on rejuvenation and lowering salaries, and no negotiations are underway to extend his contract. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto, @relevo] pic.twitter.com/rG5dAgYfEv — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 16, 2024

Witsel’s contract expires next June, and there are no plans for him to be offered a new deal. He’s been an important figure for Diego Simeone over the last three seasons, but given his age, there is a desire for fresh blood to be brought in.

Witsel (and possibly Lenglet) is unlikely to be the only centre-back leaving Atletico Madrid next summer, as fellow veteran Cesar Azpilicueta is also expected to move on. It leaves that club bosses will need to significantly address the position once again, which is not ideal.