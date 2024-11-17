Spain offered update on Nations League finals opponents

Spain have been given a clearer picture over who they could face in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League quarter finals in March.

La Roja have already secured top spot in their group and a seeded place for the knockout stage of the tournament.

Ahead of their final game of the league stage, against Switzerland in Tenerife, Luis de la Fuente is looking to sign off with a win in the Canary Islands.

The latest round of results have confirmed all four seeded teams with Spain joined by rivals Portugal, France and Germany with the host nation yet to be confirmed.

Spain are aiming to defend their title in the tournament next summer, with potential opponents coming via Italy, the Netherlands, Croatia and probably Denmark.

The final placings will be updated on November 19 with the quarter final draw taking place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon on November 22 alongside draws for the semi finals and promotion/relegation play offs.