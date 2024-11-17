Sevilla emerge as Ansu Fati transfer favourites

Ansu Fati looks increasingly likely to move on from Barcelona in 2025 amid widespread reports of his enduring place in Hansi Flick’s plans.

The Spanish international has seen his career impacted by constant injury issues and his meteoric rise has been blocked for club and country.

Flick has admitted to over hanging concerns over the 22-year-old being able to get back to his previous level.

As per reports from Fichajes.net, rivals Sevilla have emerged as the front runners to secure a deal for Fati in 2025, but Flick is likely to block a January exit.

Fati will remain as part of his plans for the coming months but the potential for a sale will increase as his role reduces.

The player himself will be offered the final decision, with his current contract running until 2027, and Barcelona will demand in the region of €15m to consider a sale with his valuation dropping significantly over the last two years.