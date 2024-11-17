Romario tips ‘world class’ Raphinha to lead Barcelona to La Liga title

Barcelona have been backed to win the La Liga title in 2025 by former star Romario.

Romario famously netted 30 league goals in his first season in Spain as the Catalans stormed the title in 1994.

Despite his acrimonious exit from the club in 1995, Romario remains popular amongst Barcelona fans, with his opinion well respected.

Ahead of a legends charity tournament, Romario offered his view on how Barcelona are shaping up this season, with Raphinha starring as captain for La Blaugrana.

“I’m not usually much of a football fan, but when Barca play, you pay attention. Barca have a great team. They’ve won some good games and played well. I think we’ll be champions again this season”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“Raphinha is one of the best players in the world. He plays very well for Barca and Brazil. He makes Brazilians very proud.”

Barcelona headed into the November international break with a six point lead at the top of the La Liga table with the campaign set to hit the half way mark before the end of 2024.

Raphinha has already notched up 12 goals and eight assists so far across all competitions, which is expected to overtake both tallies from last season, at nine and 11 respectively.