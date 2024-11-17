Real Madrid will not reconsider stance on Sergio Ramos return

Real Madrid are in desperate need of a central defender, with injuries to Eder Militao, David Alaba, Aurelien Tchouameni and Jacobo Ramon meaning that Carlo Ancelotti only has three options available to him: Antonio Rudiger, Raul Asencio and the discarded Jesus Vallejo. There is a need for a new addition as soon as possible, but it’s certain that January will be the earliest opportunity for someone to join.

The free agent market has been considered, but only Sergio Ramos has emerged as a realistic option. However, he will not re-join the club he spent 16 years at, with Marca reporting that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will not reconsider his stance on the matter.

Ramos has offered himself to Real Madrid, while club icon Guti Hernandez also called for the 38-year-old to make a sensational return. It’s also been reported that Ancelotti would welcome the reunion, but ultimately, Perez has the final say – and his answer is a definitive no.