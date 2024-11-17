Real Madrid to consider signing highly-rated Brazilian teenager in January

Real Madrid will almost certainly aim to sign a new central defender in 2025, with the only question whether a pursuit is launched in January or it is held off until the summer. Carlo Ancelotti wants an addition as soon as possible, given that he only has Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio as fit options at the moment.

In recent weeks, Real Madrid have been adding targets to their shortlist, and one of them is Palmeiras’ Vitor Reis. According to Le Journal du Real (via Sport), a move in January is being considered for the 18-year-old, who is regarded as a top talent in Brazil.

Real Madrid have a strong relationship with Palmeiras as a result of the Endrick Felipe negotiations two years ago. Reis would be a very good addition, although it would not be overly wise if he was the only central defender signed by the club in 2025, given his youthfulness and lack of experience in European football.