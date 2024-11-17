Real Madrid and Barcelona target offers major 2025 transfer update

Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres has every major club in Europe considering a 2025 transfer move for him.

The Swedish international has continued his incredible goal scoring form from last season into the current campaign in the Portuguese capital.

Gyokeres netted 43 goals in 50 appearances in his debut year in 2023/24 with that streak followed up by 23 scored in 18 games so far in 2024/25.

Real Madrid have been linked with a potential move to sign the Swedish international with Barcelona rumoured to be tracking him as a long term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Alongside interest from the Premier League, Gyokeres is expected to have a host of options available next summer, including a possible reunion with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.

The 26-year-old was asked for an update on his future, on international duty with Sweden, and he confirmed the situation remains open.

“A transfer is not something I’m thinking about or giving any importance to. These are rumours, nothing concrete. Obviously I want to finish the season at Sporting”, as per quotes from Fotbollskanalen.

“I’m having fun and I’m not stressed about changing teams. We’ll see when the time comes.”

Gyokeres’ release clause in Lisbon is set at €100m but there is flexibility to bring that price down to closer to €75m in 2025.