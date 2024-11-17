Real Betis closely following Chelsea starlet as January move is considered

Real Betis have been after a new midfielder since the summer, when they failed in a late bid to re-sign Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid. Since then, their situation has become more dire after injuries to William Carvalho, Marc Roca and Johnny Cardoso, so a signing is likely to be on the agenda for January.

According to Tuttomercatoweb (via ED), Chelsea youngster Cesare Casadei is one of the players that is being considered by Betis. The 21-year-old, who has also attracted interest from Villarreal in recent weeks, is in need of a loan, and moving to the Benito Villamarin would be seen as favourable for all parties.

Casadei could be a fine addition to Manuel Pellegrini’s squad, and a temporary arrangement would be beneficial for Betis ahead of addressing their defensive midfield options again next summer. It remains to be seen whether this is a deal that can be done, although Chelsea would surely not make it difficult.