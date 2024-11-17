Martin Zubimendi faces fitness battle for Athletic Club derby showdown

Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi faces a race against time to be fit to face Athletic Club on November 24.

Zubimendi was released from the Spain UEFA Nations League camp over the weekend after being withdrawn in the 2-1 win in Denmark.

Both club and country called for caution over the 25-year-old and he headed back to San Sebastian to begin a recovery programme.

As per reports from Marca, Zubimendi will be slowly introduced into training in the coming days, as players return from the final international window of 2024.

He will not feature in the midweek Copa del Rey clash away at fifth tier side Jove Espanyol as the club medics assess a muscle issue.

The main focus for the La Real staff will be getting Zubimendi up to speed for their derby trip to Athletic Club on November 24.

Club captain Mikel Oyarazabal has also been released early by Spain due to his suspension for their clash with Switzerland in Tenerife on November 18.