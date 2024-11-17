Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has insisted there will be no let up from his squad in their final UEFA Nations League clash against Switzerland.

La Roja take on the Swiss in Tenerife in their last Nations League game of 2024/25 campaign with a quarter final spot already assured.

De la Fuente have powered on from their UEFA Euro 2024 title win over the summer with an unbeaten streak in this competition.

Following more injury withdrawals after the 2-1 win in Demark, de la Fuente will need to rotate against Switzerland, but his objective is clear.

De la Fuente wants Spain to continue climbing the FIFA rankings – with their current spot in third – and only a win will suffice for him in Santa Cruz.

“Our obligation is to win tomorrow because there’s lots at stake for the country and the fans,” he said.

“We started this adventure as No.11 in the FIFA rankings and we can be first, which is great.

“It’s been a dream season, but we always want to improve. We want to finish tomorrow with another victory. This team always wants to win.”

The next focus for De la Fuente and his players after this game will be on the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification draw which is due on December 13.