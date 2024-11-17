Lamine Yamal chasing early Barcelona return at Celta Vigo

Lamine Yamal could return ahead of schedule as Barcelona take on Celta Vigo on November 23.

La Blaugrana restart their league campaign in Galicia with the majority of their squad still away on international duty.

Spain’s build up to a UEFA Nations League double header was disrupted last week with Lamine Yamal ruled out with an ankle injury.

Club and country opted for caution over the 17-year-old and he returned to Catalonia for treatment.

The initial prognosis on his recovery hinted at a 2-3 week absence which would leave him out until the first week of December.

Robert Lewandowski missed Poland’s camp with a back issue, and he is due to face Celta, with Lamine Yamal racing to meet the same deadline.

As per reports from Diario AS, Lamine Yamal is progressing positively in his recovery, with no pain in the affected area.

A decision will be made in the coming days over his availability with the potential he could feature off the bench.