“He doesn’t look happy at Real Madrid” – Ex-Türkiye manager shows concern for Arda Guler

Since joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2023, Arda Guler has severely struggled for prominence. He only managed 12 appearances last season (although he did not play until January because of injury), and he is also on that number for the current campaign, although he has started on only three occasions.

As a result, Guler looked somewhat rusty during Türkiye’s goalless draw against Wales on Saturday, and according to ex-national team manager Mustafa Denizli, it’s not overly surprising (via Sport).

“Arda has shown immaturity in his performance. It’s normal because he’s not in the same condition as when he went to Real Madrid. He doesn’t look happy there. We know that he has enjoyed few minutes and opportunities, but his rivals in the dressing room have increased their performances.”

Real Madrid do continue to have faith in Guler, even if he is not a crucial part of Carlo Ancelotti’s thinking. However, they may need to consider sending him on loan to avoid any further stunting of his development.