Ghana’s AFCON failure offers Athletic Club key Inaki Williams boost

Inaki Williams will not be heading away on Ghana duty for the Africa Cup of Nations at the end of 2025.

AFCON 2025 kicks off on December 21 with the final scheduled for January 18, 2026 in Morocco.

However, Williams and the Black Stars have failed to qualify for the competition, as part of a first AFCON absence since 2006.

A draw with Angola ended their chances of a late push for qualification with Williams already forced to withdraw from the game due to injury.

No AFCON action means Williams will not miss any La Liga games for Athletic Club as 2025 turns into 2026 alongside a potential Spanish Super Cup appearance.

The 2025 Super Cup runs from January 8-12 and the 2026 version is expected to following a similar pattern.

Athletic Club are unlikely to reach the competition via La Liga, but they are through to the 2025 edition after winning the 2023/24 Copa del Rey, and they will start their cup defence in January after being granted a bye for the early rounds.