Frenkie de Jong warns of slow recovery process after making first international appearance in 14 months

On Saturday, Frenkie de Jong started, and played 68 minutes, as The Netherlands defeated Hungary in the UEFA Nations League. It is the 27-year-old’s first international appearance since September 2023, as three successive ankle injuries meant that he was unable to play for Oranje until now.

De Jong spoke to the media post-match (via MD) to describe his sensations after such a long absence, and he admitted that he does not expect to return to 100% anytime soon.

“Normally I had the feeling of getting back to my level pretty quickly after an injury. That’s different now, I have more sequels from this. It’s still sensitive at certain times, but I also need to regain the confidence so that I can do certain things. That can only be achieved by playing games – hopefully the pain will disappear on its own. I just have to play matches and train, then I hope to be fit and feel better. The form will return naturally.”

It is a positive sign that de Jong was able to start his third match in a row (after successive starts vs Crvena Zvedza and Real Sociedad). He’s going in the right direction, which Barcelona are sure to be very happy about.

