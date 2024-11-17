Dutch icon slams Frenkie de Jong focus after Netherlands return

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has received a show of support from Dutch icon Marco van Basten.

De Jong has endured a miserable year with injuries threatening to derail his career for club and country as he battled back to full fitness.

After being eased back into club action in recent weeks, the former Ajax schemer was recalled to the La Oranje squad, for November’s two UEFA Nations League games.

De Jong started, and played 68 minutes, as the Netherlands defeated Hungary, in his first international appearance since September 2023.

The 27-year-old admitted it will be a slow process to get back to his top level with concerns over how impacted he is by constant lay offs.

As part of an attempt to help De Jong from all angles, Van Basten has called on the focus to be turned down, to allow his development to continue unrestricted.

“There is too much attention paid to Frenkie. He has good vision with the ball and that benefits the Dutch team, but there are others who can also make those passes”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

De Jong is expected to retain his starting spot for the Netherlands final game of 2024 as they take on Bosnia & Herzegovina on November 19.