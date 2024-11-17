Chelsea leapfrog Barcelona and Real Madrid in race to sign defender next summer – report

Jonathan Tah will be a player that is widely speculated about over the coming months, as he prepares to leave Bayer Leverkusen when his contract expires at the end of the season. Up until now, he’s been strongly linked with numerous clubs, and the list is only growing.

Earlier this weekend, it was reported that Barcelona and Bayern Munich were the two frontrunners in the race to sign Tah, who can agree a pre-contract with any club from January. Real Madrid are also keen on the 28-year-old as they aim to add defensive reinforcements in 2025, although CaughtOffside say that they have all been leapfrogged by Chelsea.

There are bound to be plenty of twists in the Tah saga between now and the end of the season. Barcelona are hoping to sign him as a replacement for Andreas Christensen, who will almost certainly be sold next summer. However, it won’t be straightforward, and it will be the same for Real Madrid if they decide to pursue him in 2025.