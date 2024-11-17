Brazilian giants confirm Neymar’s return to rivals Santos

Brazilian side Santos are reportedly closing in on a deal to bring Neymar Junior back to the club in 2025.

Neymar’s career famously began at Santos, as he scored an incredible 136 goals in 225 games, before moving to Barcelona, aged 21, in 2013.

The Brazil international won three league titles, plus the Copa Libertadores, before making the move to Catalonia and his bond to his first club is still strong.

The 32-year-old is rumoured to be looking for an exit from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Despite retaining the option to extend for a further 12 months, Al Hilal appear happy to let him go, with multiple figures at Santos confirming reunion talks.

As part of the worst kept secret in Brazilian football, Santos’ rivals Palmeiras have now joined the debate, with club president Leila Pereira claiming a deal is almost done between all parties.

“He’s a great player, but he will not come to our club,” as per reports from Relevo.

“There’s absolutely no problem (with his decision) but he will not come here. He’s going to Santos.”