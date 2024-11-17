Blow for Barcelona as Erling Haaland set to sign new Manchester City with increased release clause

Barcelona have been conducting their search for a new star striker, as they prepare for Robert Lewandowski’s inevitable departure in the next couple of years. Among those linked in recent months, the dream signing – especially for president Joan Laporta – is Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Haaland is a player that is currently out of reach, although if Barcelona can significantly improve their finances by the time Lewandowski departs, there is a chance that he could be sought. However, their projected pursuit is to be made more difficult.

As per reports in England (via Sport), Haaland is close to finalising a new four-and-a-half year contract with Man City, which would also increase his salary. Furthermore, his release clause will be increased from €150m to €200m.

There’s still a (very) slim chance for Barcelona to get their hands on Haaland at some stage, but doing so is about to become increasingly difficult. As such, other options may need to be considered more strongly.