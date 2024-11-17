Barcelona set to return to Spotify Camp Nou by May, first match could be El Clasico

Barcelona are eagerly anticipating their return to the Spotify Camp Nou, which has been undergoing renovations since June 2023. The club had hoped to be back at their spiritual home by the end of this year, but delays have meant that this will not be possible – at this stage, the earliest they’ll be back is February.

Being at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys has meant that Barcelona have a significant amount of money in revenue, so club bosses will be determined to return to the Spotify Camp Nou as early as possible. While there had been concerns that this would not happen before the end of this season, it’s now believed that they will do so regardless.

As per Diario AS, Barcelona will be kicked out of the Estadi OIimpic by the 1st of May – this is because the stadium hosts need to prepare it for other events that are taking place during the summer.

This could end up being a good thing for Barcelona, as it will ensure that they’re back home by the end of the season. If they do not return until the latest date possible, it would mean that their first match back at the Spotify Camp Nou would be against Real Madrid (provisionally set for 11th of May).