Barcelona plan Wojciech Szczesny extension talks

Barcelona are ready to offer Wojciech Szczesny a contract extension beyond the end of the 2024/25 season.

La Blaugrana made a bold move to bring in the Polish veteran following a season ending injury to No.1 Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Despite Barcelona’s positivity over Ter Stegen potentially being ahead of schedule in his recovery, no chances will be taken, with Szczesny in place.

Szczesny has been working on his fitness during the November international as he is yet to make an appearance since joining Barcelona.

Ter Stegen’s deputy Inaki Pena has remained as Hansi Flick’s choice to step in between the posts but Szczesny is making a positive impression in training.

As per reports from Marca, the club are happy to offer the 34-year-old another 12 months, to stretch his deal on until the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Flick is confident Ter Stegen will return to full power, but he wants to retain three senior goal keepers in his ranks, with a decision yet to be made on a renewal beyond 2026 for Pena.