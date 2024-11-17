Barcelona closing in on Inigo Martinez extenstion

Barcelona are confident of wrapping up a contract extension for Inigo Martinez before the end of 2024.

La Blaugrana are aiming to push for the La Liga title in 2025 with Martinez developing into an experienced leader in Hansi Flick’s back line.

The terms of Martinez’s current contract would trigger an automatic extension if he plays over 60% of Barcelona’s official games this season.

The 33-year-old is on course to get over that benchmark with ease, but Barcelona do not want to allow the situation to stretch on into the final six months of his deal, from the start of 2025.

As per reports from Fichajes.net, the club are working on a renewal for him, to ensure he remains in their squad for the 2025/26 campaign.

Martinez has amassed 389 La Liga appearances across his lengthy career, stretching all the way back to 2011, and he is expected to break the 400 mark after signing a renewal in Catalonia.