Ayoze Perez could miss Tenerife return in Spain showdown

Ayoze Perez of Spain in action during International Friendly football match played between Spain and Andorra at Nuevo Viveros stadium on June 5, 2024, in Badajoz, Spain. Joaquin Corchero / AFP7 / Europa Press 05/6/2024 ONLY FOR USE IN SPAIN

Villarreal striker Ayoze Perez is an injury doubt for Spain’s UEFA Nations League clash with Switzerland.

La Roja wrap up their Nations League campaign against the Swiss with a seeded quarter final spot already assured ahead of their final game.

The clash with the Swiss is a special occasion for Perez and Barcelona star Pedri as they return to their hometown of Santa Cuz in Tenerife with a first senior national team game on the island since 1996.

However, despite the major local focus on two homegrown heroes, Perez was forced out of Spain’s open training session at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez Lopez, due to a muscle issue.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, the 31-year-old will undergo tests in the morning to determine his availability, to lead Spain’s attack.

Perez is bang in form, with ten goals scored in ten games so far for Villarreal this season, and he netted the winner in La Roja’s 2-1 victory in Denmark last week.