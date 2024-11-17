Atletico Madrid lose ground in Jonathan David transfer race

Canada international Jonathan David is expected to leave Lille on a free transfer next summer.

David has developed into one of the deadliest finishers in Ligue 1 following his 2020 transfer move from Gent.

97 goals in 202 appearances is an eye-catching tally in front of goal but he is rumoured to be looking for a new challenge for the 2025/26 season.

Lille’s offer of a contract renewal has been rejected with reports from Sky Sports indicating Bayern Munich are now the current front runners to sign the 24-year-old striker on a pre-contract agreement.

Bayern Munich CEO Max Eberl is reportedly determined to secure a deal, with Atletico Madrid struggling to match their offer, as talks step up in Bavaria.

Real Madrid have expressed an inconsistent interest in David, but with their forward positions covered, a move to Munich offers a greater first team chance unless Los Rojiblancos can devise a fresh challenge to the Bundesliga giants.