Aston Villa eye La Liga defensive star as January transfer option

Real Betis star Diego Llorente could be a transfer target for Aston Villa in January.

As per reports from Football Insider, the Spanish international has emerged as a fresh option for Unai Emery, as he looks to bolster his squad.

Villa are pushing for a spot in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages at the start of 2025 and Llorente would offer cover in central defence for Emery as the campaign steps up.

Despite struggling to adapt during his previous Premier League stint, at Leeds United, Emery is confident the 31-year-old has developed his game since then.

However, prising him away from the Estadio Benito Villamarin will not be easy, with his current contract running until 2028.

With Llorente less than six months into that contract, it will take a major effort from Emery to secure a deal, but the prospect of playing in the Champions League could be a crucial factor with his transfer valuation set at around €10m.