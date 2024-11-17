Alberto Moleiro confirms future Barcelona dream

Las Palmas star Alberto Moleiro has stated his future desire to join Barcelona.

The 21-year-old has been consistently linked with a potential move to Catalonia as his stock continues to rise in Gran Canaria.

Moleiro has drawn comparisons with former Las Palmas playmaker Pedri and the midfielder has been tipped to follow his fellow Tenerife-born star to Barcelona.

After a strong first season in La Liga in 2023/24, Barcelona appeared set to make their move, but Las Palmas resisted interest and he remained in the Canaries.

Recent reports from CaughtOffside, claim Arsenal and Newcastle United are both interested in Moleiro, with both clubs sending scouts to watch him in action over the last few weeks.

However, the player himself appears to prefer a move to Barcelona as a first choice option, with his stance clear over where his next career moves lies.

“I’m very happy now. I’m not thinking about leaving Las Palmas, but I hope to be at a big club in future, like Barcelona or any other big club”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“That’s the dream for any footballer. But now is not the time, but when it comes, I have to be ready for the opportunity,”

Las Palmas are expected to listen to transfer offers next summer with the chances of an contract extension beyond 2026 unlikely for Moleiro.