Trio removed from Spain squad ahead of Switzerland fixture, Atletico Madrid star earns call-up

In the hours after Friday’s 2-1 victory over Denmark, which secured Spain as winners of their UEFA Nations League group, it was announced that Martin Zubimendi, Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal would be leaving Luis de la Fuente’s squad. The former pair suffered injuries in Copenhagen, and although they are not expected to be serious, they won’t be in contention to face Switzerland on Monday.

🚨 OFICIAL | Martin Zubimendi y Álex Baena, con molestias, abandonan la concentración para evitar cualquier riesgo. Por su parte, Mikel Oyarzabal, sancionado para el siguiente partido, también vuelve a casa. ℹ️ https://t.co/AmOSdsHCeu#VamosEspaña | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/AdQCzQUW2V — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) November 15, 2024

In Oyarzabal’s case, he is suspended for Monday’s match, so it is natural that he also vacates his place in the squad. To make up for the three departures, the Spanish Football Federation have announced that there will only be one additional call-up: Pablo Barrios. The Atletico Madrid midfielder replaces Zubimendi in de la Fuente’s squad.

🚨 OFICIAL | @Pablo_Barrios7 se incorpora a la concentración de la absoluta. Procedente de la Sub-21, el futbolista del @Atleti se unirá al grupo en Tenerife este sábado. ℹ️ https://t.co/6tUslxhUTA #VamosEspaña | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/WYjLW74xIn — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) November 16, 2024

Barrios had been with the U21s up until Friday, but he has now been promoted to the senior squad. On Monday, he will have the chance to make his La Roja debut, following in the footsteps of fellow midfielder Marc Casado, who did so against Denmark.