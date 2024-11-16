Pablo Barrios
Trio removed from Spain squad ahead of Switzerland fixture, Atletico Madrid star earns call-up

In the hours after Friday’s 2-1 victory over Denmark, which secured Spain as winners of their UEFA Nations League group, it was announced that Martin Zubimendi, Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal would be leaving Luis de la Fuente’s squad. The former pair suffered injuries in Copenhagen, and although they are not expected to be serious, they won’t be in contention to face Switzerland on Monday.

In Oyarzabal’s case, he is suspended for Monday’s match, so it is natural that he also vacates his place in the squad. To make up for the three departures, the Spanish Football Federation have announced that there will only be one additional call-up: Pablo Barrios. The Atletico Madrid midfielder replaces Zubimendi in de la Fuente’s squad.

Barrios had been with the U21s up until Friday, but he has now been promoted to the senior squad. On Monday, he will have the chance to make his La Roja debut, following in the footsteps of fellow midfielder Marc Casado, who did so against Denmark.

