Tottenham Hotspur to activate special clause allowing Real Betis star to be signed for €25m

During the summer, Real Betis negotiated the return of Giovani Lo Celso, who has since hit the ground running to great effect at Los Verdiblancos. As part of that arrangement, Tottenham Hotspur retained a “special clause” for Johnny Cardoso, which allowed the USMNT midfielder to be signed for a fee in the region of £21m (€25m).

Cardoso has made a strong start to life at Betis since arriving from Internacional in January, and during the summer, he was subjected to strong interest from AC Milan. In the end, he did not leave the Benito Villamarin, although the expectation is that he will do so before the start of the 2025-26 season.

As per Football Insider, Spurs have decided to activate the special clause that they have for Cardoso, with the only uncertainty being whether it will be done in January or next summer.

Betis will hope that it is the later, given that they are already short of defensive midfield options because of injuries to William Carvalho and Marc Roca. Cardoso himself also picked up a blow earlier this week, for which medical examinations will be needed to determine its severity.