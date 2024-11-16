“The relationship is simply too close” – Toni Kroos hints at possible return to Real Madrid

Toni Kroos’ absence in the Real Madrid first team squad has been massively felt during the first three months of the 2024-25 season, and Carlo Ancelotti is still trying to fill the void that the German midfield maestro vacated during the summer.

Kroos shocked many with the announcement that he would be retiring after Euro 2024. In his final season in football, he was arguably one of the best players in the world, so it is perhaps no surprise that Real Madrid are struggling so much in his absence.

Speaking on the “Einfach mal luppen” podcast (via Diario AS), Kroos confirmed that he does not rule out returning to Real Madrid in a non-playing capacity, although it will not happen anytime soon.

“The importance of Real Madrid will always be the same for me. It was a stage that was too long, too big, too successful and also full of affection. That will always remain, I will always feel close to Real, there is no doubt about that. And I will always defend Real Madrid, I will always be on their side. That won’t change, the relationship is simply too close.

“Placing myself publicly in the Real Madrid environment is something I would say that, at the moment, it is not a relevant issue for me. For now I would say: no, no matter how much I am linked to the club. But I’m not saying that I will never do anything with Real Madrid or have anything to do with the club again, I wouldn’t rule that out, of course. In what function, that remains to be seen. But I don’t rule out that at some point I could be seen again in some capacity at Real Madrid.”

Kroos still lives in Madrid, where he now runs a children’s football academy. A return to Real Madrid in the future would make perfect sense, but for now at least, it is not being considered.