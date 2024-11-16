Real Madrid won’t re-sign La Liga star for €8m if Alphonso Davies joins next summer

It is expected that Real Madrid will complete the signing of Alphonso Davies next summer. Although the 24-year-old’s agent has denied an agreement between the two parties is already in place, it is expected to happen in January when he can sign a pre-contract with the reigning La Liga and European champions.

Should Davies arrive, it will mean that one of Ferland Mendy or Fran Garcia would have to leave, given that there would be little need for three specialist left-backs in the first team. Mendy has struggled in recent months, so he could be a likely candidate despite the fact that he signed a new contract during the summer.

As per Marca, Davies’ expected arrival would also end any chances of Miguel Gutierrez returning to Real Madrid – at least in the near future. He can be re-signed from Girona for only €8m, but that clause will be left alone if he is deemed as not necessary.

Gutierrez would be a bargain at that price, although it would be pointless if Real Madrid signed him alongside Davies (unless both Mendy and Garcia left). They would still pocket 50% of the transfer fee if he were to move elsewhere in 2025.