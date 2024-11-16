Real Betis positive on Isco as return date established for talismanic playmaker

It has been six months since Isco Alarcon suffered a broken leg during Real Betis’ match against Las Palmas. The 32-year-old had a wonderful 2023-24 season up until that point, but because of the injury, he has yet to play a single minute during the current campaign.

Betis had hoped to have Isco back around September/October time, but after suffering a setback in his recovery, he was forced to undergo surgery for a second time. After that, the club opted for extreme caution in Isco’s case, with no return date being set in order to minimise any pressure on him to come back ahead or behind of schedule.

However, Betis are a lot more positive about Isco’s situation now, and according to Diario AS, it’s expected that he will return to action in the early stages of January. Further, there is also optimism with William Carvalho, who is another long-term absentee – the Portuguese pivot has been out since September, when he suffered a serious Achilles tendon injury.

Recovering Isco and Carvalho as soon as possible will be the aim for Betis, especially if they are unable to strengthen in January. There’s no doubt that they will feel like new signings upon their respective returns.